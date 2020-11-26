Learn how to help ABC27 and Bob Means Plumbing to Feed a Local Family this holiday season

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — ABC27 and Central Pennsylvania Food Bank are partnering with Bob Means Plumbing to help feed local families this holiday season.

Join us by donating at one of several locations or anytime through the virtual food drive. All proceeds go to needy families in local communities throughout the Midstate.

One dollar can be turned into six meals by the Central Pa. Food Bank.

The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank serves 135,000 individuals each month through a network of 1,400 partners and programs in 27 counties.