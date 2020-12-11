Orthopedic Institute of Pa. help raise funds for Central Pennsylvania Food Bank

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — ABC27 has teamed up with the Orthopedic Institute of Pennsylvania for the Feed a Local Family campaign.

On Thursday, OPI helped raise funds for the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, which works in turn to help provide meals for Pa. families.

“Our job is to make sure nobody goes hungry, so we’re gathering food — really healthy food– and getting it out to people in need,” said Joe Arthur, executive director of the Central Pa. Food Bank.

According to Arthur, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the food bank has seen about a 40% increase in people seeking assistance, and most seeking help for the first time.

To put it in perspective: In 2019, around the same time, about 135,000 people per month relied on the Central Pa. Food Bank. In Dec. 2020, about 200,000 Pennsylvanians are in need.