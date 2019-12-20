Still time to help Feed a Local Family

ABC27 needs your help to feed a local family.

Friday is the last day of our campaign to make sure all Midstate families have enough to eat this holiday season.

Last week, we collected 841 pounds of food. Viewers also donated $699 through our online supermarket.

The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank will turn all that into nearly 5,000 meals.

Over a five-week period, the effort has collected the equivalent of more than 83,000 meals for our hungry neighbors.

Join us by donating at one of several locations or through the virtual food drive. All proceeds go to needy families in local communities throughout the Midstate.

Some of the most needed items include: