PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) disaster assistance period for survivors of Hurricane Ida living in Pennsylvania is coming to a close soon.

FEMA’s assistance for Pennsylvanians impacted by Hurricane Ida will close on March 10, 2023.

Aide from FEMA is limited to 18 months, and because the Hurricane Ida disaster was declared on Sept. 10, 2021, all people must receive or appeal assistance by Mar. 10, 2023.

Anyone who applied for assistance but did not agree with FEMA’s decision can usually make an appeal.

You can send your appeal by any of these methods:

Mail : FEMA National Processing Service Center, P.O. Box 10055, Hyattsville, MD 20782-8055

FEMA National Processing Service Center, P.O. Box 10055, Hyattsville, MD 20782-8055 Fax: 1-800-827-8112, Attention: FEMA

Online: upload the documents to your FEMA online account. To set up an account or to upload documents, go to www.DisasterAssistance.gov, click on “Check Your Application and Log In” and follow the directions.

If you have any questions, you can contact the FEMA Region 3 Office of External Affairs at 215-931-5597 or email femar3newsdesk@fema.dhs.gov.