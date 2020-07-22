abc27 holding town hall to discuss race relations

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — abc27 is broadcasting a live town hall meeting tonight to discuss race relations, the Black Lives Matter movement, and how to recognize prejudice and talk about social justice.

‘Finding Hope Together’ will be moderated by anchor James Crummel. This discussion also features a roster of notable Midstate residents:

Alaak Deu, an organizer of the Black Lives Matter protests in Lancaster

Marquis Lupton, co-founder of The Cultured Professional Network, which highlights voices of the disenfranchised in central Pennsylvania

Dr. Leroy Hopkins, president of the African American Historical Society of South Central Pennsylvania and retired Millersville University professor

Singer Terria Chrichelle

Finding Hope Together can be viewed both on-air and online. Join in the discussion at 7:30 p.m. tonight.