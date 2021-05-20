Finding Hope Together: Black Excellence Documentary

In this installment of our Finding Hope series, we’re talking about fashion and culture. Eight Black local fashion entrepreneurs came together for a photoshoot, and that experience grew into so much more. The final product is a documentary about what it means to be creative in that world. It’s called “Black Excellence.”

James Crummel talks to three of the creators of this project: film director Darius Levine Davis (Davis Multimedia LLC), Nicole Best (owner of iRox Beauty), and Maisha Webb (owner of MGS Boutique).