Finding Hope Together
Kaaba Brunson is the chairperson for the Greater Harrisburg NAACP Afro Academic, Cultural, Technological, & Scientific Olympics (ACT-SO). Their mission is to overcome the vicious cycle of low scholastic expectations and achievement that plagues Black underserved minority youth throughout Harrisburg; to strengthen Black high school students’ academic skills and inspire the confidence they will need to succeed as adults; and, to offer individualized academic mentorship and diverse enrichment activities, of which there is short supply in the Harrisburg public high schools.

