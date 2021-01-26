James Crummel is back with another Finding Hope Together segment. This week, he will be joined by abc27’s Janel Knight and a panel of women to discuss the importance of Kamala Harris becoming Vice President.

Finding Hope Together began as a way to connect each other and discuss issues surrounding the Black Lives Matter movement and how we can move forward, together.

The issues of race relations and social issues are critically important to Midstate residents, just as they are to people everywhere. In order to move forward, discussing these issues in an open and honest forum is why we will continue to bring together representatives from our communities to help educate, foster understanding and positive dialogue, and continue the process of coming together.

It is our hope you will continue to watch, listen, and share these messages with your family and friends. Together, we will find hope. Thank you.

Finding Hope Together: Kamala Harris Makes History will be live at 4 PM today and the stream will be available on this story.