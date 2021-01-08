Harrisburg businessman remembered for his ability to impact the lives of others

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Charles Wallace opened his barbershop in Harrisburg in the late ’60s. He shut it down during the early stages of the pandemic and never reopened.

Wallace was known for his no-nonsense approach, but also his commitment to helping people who were incarcerated and earned a second chance.

Wallace passed away earlier this week.

Donald McMurray says Wallace had a tough exterior, but a heart of cold.

“I spent time in prison, and got out and then went back in a second time,” said McMurray. “When I got out and had a focus, he hired me and helped me get back on my feet.”

Talond Luckette is the owner and managing partner of Texas Roadhouse in Harrisburg. He remembers the conversations in the barbershop when he was a child.

“Those talks helped us understand what was going on in the world and country, said Luckette. “We talked about race, religion, and politics.”

Luckette says its impossible to determine how many lives Wallace impacted over the years.

“His impact, in my opinion, was huge,” said Luckette. “His barbershop was a staple in the community.”