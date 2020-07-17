FNB Field still open for fun despite Senators’ canceled season

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Senators’ season was canceled because of Covid-19

but you can still have fun at FNB Field on City Island.

The Senators are offering rental options for people who want to host gatherings or events in the suites or on the field; it’s large enough to maintain social distancing.

Tomorrow night, the Senators will hold community movie night featuring Disney’s Incredibles 2. Tickets are $6.

Top Stories: