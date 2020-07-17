FNB Field still open for fun despite Senators’ canceled season

Community

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Senators’ season was canceled because of Covid-19
but you can still have fun at FNB Field on City Island.

The Senators are offering rental options for people who want to host gatherings or events in the suites or on the field; it’s large enough to maintain social distancing.

Tomorrow night, the Senators will hold community movie night featuring Disney’s Incredibles 2. Tickets are $6.

Top Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss