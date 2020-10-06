Food distribution held in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Food distribution continues in the City of Harrisburg. The police department has an ongoing partnership with the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.

They have provided more than 650,000 pounds of food to residents during the pandemic.

Tuesday pick-up locations are at Foose and Ben Franklin Elementary schools, John Farris High School and the Latino Community Center on Derry Street.

