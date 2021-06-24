Susquehanna Float & Films wants you to canoe-in to an international film festival

MILTON, Pa. (WHTM) — A drive-in theatre is a nostalgic, fun and unique way to watch a movie. Kayaking is a great way to relax, connect with nature and maybe even learn something new. So what if you found a way to combine them?

Look no further than the Susquehanna Float & Films event in Milton, Pennsylvania. The one-of-a-kind event is the first of its kind, getting another attempt after it was canceled last year due to COVID concerns.

The idea was born out of an international film festival making a stop on the Susquehanna.

“The Paddling Film Festival World Tour is released annually by Rapid Media, a well-known publisher of paddling media. Local organizations can host the festival and the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership was so excited to bring that opportunity to our region,” SGP’s Director of Communications and Outreach Alana Jajko said. “With the Susquehanna River running right through our backyard, we just couldn’t pass up the opportunity to show how our local river matches paddling opportunities at a world-class level.”

It all starts on Saturday, June 26, at 8 a.m. at the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission’s Watsontown Launch.

“The section we are paddling during the event, beginning in Watsontown, has a landscape of trees and farm field, as well as unique bridges and wildlife, including eagles, waterfowl, and songbirds,” Jajko said. “We will journey 7.5 miles downriver, passing by Milton State Park, which is uniquely situated on a river island, and ending our journey in Lewisburg with a provided lunch.”

After all that time in the water, take some time to sit back, relax, and enjoy some paddling films from around the world at the Campus Theatre in Lewisburg.

“The Paddling Film Festival World Tour showcases around the globe every year and it highlights the very best of paddling filmography,” Jajko said. “We hope that the stories and adventures shared within these films will inspire people to engage with the outdoors along our very own Susquehanna River. It’s such a great resource for recreation and it’s just steps away from where we live.”

Float and Films isn’t just for paddling aficionados, beginners are just as welcome, with the SGP providing resources to help drive more interest, and ease into paddling.

“Our events are also staged as an avenue for new paddlers to explore with a group, learn, and test the waters so that they can work toward recreating on their own outside of this event. SGP will have a table set up throughout the day with free maps, guides, and itineraries that attendees are welcome to take home and start planning their next adventure,” Jajko said.

If Float and Films sounds like it could be your next adventure, you’re in luck. The festival takes place on June 26 with tickets available to just float, just see the film, or do both. You can get your tickets along with more information through the link here.