While the inner mesh lining in boys’ swim shorts supports and protects, you can always cut it out if you don’t like the way it feels.

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Following a yearlong closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, the pool at the Former Lieutenant Governor’s house will reopen to benefit Pennsylvania children and those at risk of drowning.

The residence in Fort Indiantown Gap will reopen for public groups and nonprofits serving children who may otherwise not have an opportunity to swim.

The house and pool were turned over to the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) after Lt. Gov. John Fetterman declined to use the state-provided estate, saving taxpayers as much as $400,000 per year in maintenance and operations costs.

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman was the only lieutenant governor to decline the property since it was made available in 1971 saying he’s happy to see the popular pool program resume.

“Gisele [Fetterman] and I have always maintained that if our children are welcome to swim in this pool, so should every other child in Pennsylvania,” he said.

According to a press release from the Pennsylvania Office of the Lieutenant Governor, the Second Lady was prompted to create the water safety program in part by statistics showing dire drowning fatality rates among certain demographics.

News delivered to your inbox: subscribe to abc27’s daily newsletter

Gisele, who will oversee a water safety program, praised the DMVA for restoring the critical programming to Pennsylvania’s children.

“Because of their support, children who have no other opportunity to use a swimming pool will learn how to swim in a huge, beautiful pool at a historic estate,” she said.

The Second Lady is now accepting requests from nonprofits, summer camps, and organizations to be guests at the pool starting July 6.

The three-story, 2,400 square foot stone house is located along Route 934 in Lebanon County.