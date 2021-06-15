Founder’s Day: Susquehanna Service Dogs

(WHTM) — abc27 and its staff are gearing up for a day of volunteering through our parent company, Nexstar, Inc.

Thursday is Nexstar’s Founder’s Day! Over the next two days, learn about the nonprofits that will get our help and how you can help too.

“Since 1993, Susquehanna Service Dogs have been serving in the local community by training, placing, and providing lifetime follow-up care or service dogs and facility dogs who provide individuals with independence.” Deb Tack, Executive Director, Susquehanna Service Dogs said.

We’ve shared stories of Susquehanna Service Dogs (SSD) working with individuals, courthouses and school settings. SSD is always looking for volunteers.

“In about eight to nine weeks, they go to live with one of our volunteer puppy raisers,” Tack said. “Puppy raisers attend classes here with our professional trainers for about a year and a half. At that point, they come to our facility for their advanced training where they learn their specialized tasks that will assist their individual partner or for the facility for the work they may do.”

Susquehanna Service Dogs is expanding.

“We are very excited to be breaking ground on our new facility and it will be housed right here about where I am standing right now,” added Tack. “It will include two state-of-the-art classrooms, it will include new kennel facilities, new training facilities to help us to improve and enhance the services we provide to the individuals we serve.”

abc27 staff will help with the transformation.

“We are really excited to have the ab27 volunteers come out. They will be doing some painting, some our rooms we are preparing to use during our construction phase. They will be helping to move a lot of our supplies out of our current kennel to make room for the construction. We can’t wait to have them here.”

We can’t wait to join you!

Since 1993, SSD has placed over 350 service and facility dogs. For more on Susquehanna Service Dogs and how you can help, click here.