Founder’s Day: United Way of the Capital Region

(WHTM) — Abc27 and its staff is gearing up for a day of volunteering through our parent company, Nexstar Inc. June 17 is Nexstar's Founder's Day!

“During the school year, a lot of children are eligible for free breakfast and lunch, a much larger percentage than you might think.” Heidi Neuhaus of the United Way Capital Region said. “So, during the summer, when school is no longer in session, many parents struggle to feed their children the meals they normally get at school.”

Abc27 volunteers will fill a need, packing fruit, cereal, shelf-stable milk, snack bars, and more for the United Way of the Capital Region’s Breakfast Bag Program. “Many of the summer programs are facilities like parks and playgrounds where there’s no refrigeration and no kitchen facilities,” Neuhaus said. “So, having these breakfast bags are a great way to make sure the children don’t go hungry.”

Not only does the bag program keep kids fed, it also serves as an employer teambuilding project too. “A company approaches me and wants to do some sort of volunteer project, often onsite,” Neuhaus said. “The company is responsible for either purchasing the items or they will do an employee drive to have the items donated.”

Gateway teamed up with abc27 to get the goodies. “Everything that is done locally, will be kept right here in the local community. Our United Way covers Dauphin, Cumberland, and Perry Counties,” Neuhaus said. “We love working with abc27 and are really honored and pleased to be chose.”

It’s our pleasure to give back. The Breakfast Bag Program started in 2018. So far, volunteers have assembled 7,000 bags. Abc27 will add to that number. To find out how you can help, visit the link here.