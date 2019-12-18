Franklin County libraries say they need more funding

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Franklin County Library System is in need of more financial backing, which county commissioners just approved Tuesday–but for only half.

Library officials say last year there were almost 32,000 more visitors than in 2017.

“We are one of the fastest-growing counties in the commonwealth. Since 1980 our population has increased by almost 40 percent,” Franklin County Commissioner Chairman Dave Keller said.

That equates to more books, DVD’s and laptops being checked out. The amount of volume and demand the library sees makes it particularly hard as state funding has dropped 20 percent since 2002.

Because of their financial woes, the library made a plea for almost $700,000 more this coming year for maintenance and modernization. Commissioners only approved half of that.

“We’d like to move towards increased funding at some point, possibly in the future. But right now, we felt like $5 a year for the average homeowner is a reasonable increase,” Keller said.

“Which is covering an increase in technology costs, increased building maintenance costs and for the first time paying a base level wage really to our staff,” said Bernice Crouse, executive director for the Franklin County Library System. “We wanted to be able to have the same services available across the county and we’re just not going to be able to make those improvements right now, but at least we’ll be able to have the quality staff we need.”

This is the area’s first library tax increase since 2012.