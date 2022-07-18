FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The United Ways of Franklin County is battling food insecurity by creating the “United Against Hunger” fund. The fund will give access to free food, healthy food options, food deliveries, and food resources.

All donations made to the United Against Hunter fund will be matched dollar-for-dollar, up to $100,000 thanks to the VerStandig family, owners of VerStandig Media, Ledo’s Pizza in Chambersburg, and the VerStandig Law Firm.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to serve people who desperately need help as inflation and the cost of living continue to rise,” said Amy Hicks, Executive Director of United Way of Franklin County, Pennsylvania. Heather Guessford, President and CEO of United Way of Washington County, Maryland added, “With the generosity of the VerStandig Family, our efforts will be doubled in both communities enabling us to serve significantly more residents.”

Hunger is a problem that affects a multitude of people. One in eight families have to choose between buying groceries or lifesaving medications. As food costs continue to rise, people who live in poverty are struggling even more than usual.

All proceeds from the United Against Hunger fund will stay local. The funds will go towards local food pantries, home-delivered meals, backpack programs, fresh food distribution, and food delivery for people in “food deserts”.