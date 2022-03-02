HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Unfortunately, sometimes those who provide care for the elderly take advantage and try to line their own pockets. AARP says there are some things you can do to protect your loved one against caregiver fraud.

Warning signs:

Large, frequent, or unexplained bank withdrawals or fund transfers from your loved one’s account

Checks written as loans or gifts

Sudden over-drafts or unpaid bills

Changes to wills or power of attorney

What you can do:

Check-in with your loved one and the caregiver regularly, and make unannounced visits as well. If you live out of town see if a trusted friend or family member can look in on them.

Use technology, if your loved one will allow it install cameras in the home so you can monitor the quality of care.

Keep smaller items like jewelry locked up.

Limit the caregiver’s access to cash. If they run errands give them one credit card or debit card you can monitor.

Contact the bank to see if you can set up “view only” access to your loved one’ accounts so you can monitor transactions

If you suspect caregiver fraud contact your local police department and the Agency on Aging in your county.