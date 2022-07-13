(WHTM) — There are some great deals on cruises right now, but don’t get scammed by a claim that you’ve won a tree trip.

AARP says to be wary of free trip offers; Often times these scammers will request you pay small fees up-front or give out some personal information.

These scams are usually sent out via email or phone and say you’ve won a free cruise in exchange for attending a meeting or presentation. Or they will ask you to answer questions over the phone or online to qualify.

Here’s what you should do: Look up the company online to confirm its real; Reading reviews also helps. Check for signs of “spoofing” where scammers mimic the names and branding of established cruise-lines. And only confirm bookings with the cruise line itself.

Don’t give out any personal or financial information to a travel company that randomly contacts you. Don’t pay to claim prize money. Don’t give in to pressure over the phone and act quickly. And don’t open surveys, links, or attachments from emails you don’t trust 100%.

You should report any cruise scams that get in contact with you to the Federal Trade Commission.