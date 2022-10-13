(WHTM) — Executives and celebrities have fallen for crypto scams, but you do not have to.

AARP says this is how it works. You get a message on social media from someone claiming to be a celebrity or a billionaire investor, and they promise to multiply your investment in their favorite crypto coin.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

You may hear rumors circulating that a famous mogul is backing a specific cryptocurrency that you must buy immediately.

A new, online friend or love interest claims they have a crypto opportunity for you to invest in, or someone guides you to a cryptocurrency ATM in your neighborhood, and then gives you a QR code that you scan to open a digital wallet, where you deposit the money.

Here is what you should know:

A common type of investment scam called a pump and dump, lures investors to buy into an investment quickly, to drive up the price. Then scammers sell off their stake, causing the value of the currency to plummet.

Beware of phony cryptocurrency websites featuring fake testimonials

Criminals are also online romance scams to lure victims into crypto schemes.

Victims of all types of scams are being told to go to neighborhood crypto ATMs in order to send money for fake emergencies.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Here is what you should do: