AARP Fraud Watch: Scam-Tracking Map

Harrisburg, Pa. (WHTM)- abc27 Senior Investigator Kendra Nichols shows you how to use AARP’s scam tracking map.

AARP says no matter where you live, fraud is never far away. You can protect yourself and others by reporting a scam, or searching for existing scams near you.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

This AARP Fraud Watch Network scam-tracking map is generated using user-submitted reports and law enforcement alerts and shows general trends in reported scam activity.