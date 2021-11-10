AARP Fraud Watch: Scams targeting veterans

(WHTM) — AARP says sometimes criminals will pretend to be former military members to gain a veteran’s trust.

These are the types of scams to look out for: special employment offers for veterans, cash for benefits, donations for veterans, and rental discounts.

AARP says scammers may offer employment to veterans in an attempt to get personal information. Beware of job postings looking for you to supply sensitive personal information or pay something upfront.

If you are offered cash in exchange for future disability or pension payments it is typically worth only a fraction of the value of the benefit.

Be on the lookout for scammers raising money for fake charities under the guise of helping active-duty military or veteran causes. According to AARP, sham charities often use names similar to well-known and trusted charities.

Special prices on rental properties just for active-duty military and veterans may sound good, but AARP says any rental offer that you can’t see before renting or that seeks a nontraditional payment method upfront, cash, wire transfer, payment app, or gift card, is likely fraudulent.