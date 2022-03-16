HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — AARP says sham debt relief offers will make your problems worse while lining the pockets of scammers.

This is how it works:

The debt relief program offers “guarantees” to get you out of debt quickly.

You may be asked for advance payment or to pay ongoing fees for services.

You are told to stop paying your creditors.

Here’s what you should know:

AARP says anyone promising guarantees that their debt relief program will get you out of financial obligations or stop collections calls is lying.

Offers to enroll you without reviewing your financial information are bogus.

It is illegal for debt relief programs to seek upfront payment before services are provided.

If the con artist convinces you to stop paying your creditors, those creditors could file a lawsuit against you.

This is what you should do:

Check with the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office before working with a debt relief program to see if any complaints have been filed.

Consider negotiating with your creditors directly.

Try connecting with a debt counseling organization, like the National Foundation on Credit Counseling.

You should report debt relief scams to the Federal Trade Commission.