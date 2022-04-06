HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — AARP says older Americans continue to be the prime target for online scammers, with the average loss being more than $17,000.
Tech support scams, in which crooks pose as pros from well-known tech companies and charge hefty fees to fix fabricated computer problems, also increased significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Real estate, government imposter, identity theft, and lottery scams were among the costliest frauds targeting older Americans.
Here are some of the top tips from AARP to prevent cybercrime:
- Resist pressure to act quickly. Scammers create a sense of urgency or fear to spur immediate action.
- Don’t provide personally identifiable information or make payments to someone you have only met online.
- Keep antivirus and security software on your devices up to date.
- Do not open emails or click on attachments or links you do not recognize or were not expecting.
- Stop communicating with potential scammers even if they still try to contact you.