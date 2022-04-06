HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — AARP says older Americans continue to be the prime target for online scammers, with the average loss being more than $17,000.

Tech support scams, in which crooks pose as pros from well-known tech companies and charge hefty fees to fix fabricated computer problems, also increased significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Real estate, government imposter, identity theft, and lottery scams were among the costliest frauds targeting older Americans.

Here are some of the top tips from AARP to prevent cybercrime: