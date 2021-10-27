AARP Fraud Watch: Types of cyber scams

(WHTM) — AARP says these are the different types of cyber scam attempts to look out for.

Phony websites and apps

Scammers have been using them for online shopping scams. They have become more popular since more people are shopping remotely during the pandemic.

Phishing emails and texts

They look real and they try to get you to click on links to fix a problem or get something. AARP says fake emails claiming to be from Amazon are on the rise. The emails claim the company needs you to click a link to verify a purchase. Don’t click!

Spear Phishing

That’s when criminals get your personal information from a data breach or from public records and use your information to make targeted attacks, like opening accounts in your name.

Here’s what you should do:

Engage your inner skeptic when looking at emails, texts, and social media messages.

Set your device’s operating systems and protective software to update automatically. Those updates may address vulnerabilities.

Enable two-factor authentication everywhere it’s offered, it confirms that you are indeed the person seeking to access a password-protected site.

Read the full AARP Fraud Watch here.