HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — AARP says scammers follow the headlines and take advantage when they can, which is why you need to be on the lookout for charity scams claiming to help Ukraine.

AARP says this is how it works:

You get an email, call, or text asking for donations for the people of Ukraine.

You may be asked to act quickly and donate through a payment app, by text, or by buying a gift card and sharing the numbers.

AARP says this is what you should know:

Bogus charities may use similar names to real charities to appear legitimate.

Pressuring you to act quickly is a red flag.

Asking you to donate using less common forms of payment is also a warning sign.

AARP says this is what you should do:

Research before you donate.

Try looking up the charity at Give.org or Charity Watch.

Charity Navigator has a page dedicated to charities specifically helping the relief efforts in Ukraine.

AARP says it’s best to use a credit card when you donate. Credit cards typically carry greater consumer protections than other payments types.