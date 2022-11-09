(WHTM) — As Veterans Day gets closer, so do the scams.

According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), fraud attacks against United States service members and their families has risen by 69%.

AARP says there are several scams you might see:

You may get a call or see advertisements about a Camp Lejeune “Settlement,” which offers help in receiving benefits

You may get an offer to buy out disability or pension benefits with a lump payment

Offers to overhaul investment holdings to qualify for aid and attendance benefits

A call from the “Veterans Affairs” (VA) seeking to update veteran’s records

Or a request to donate to charities

Here’s what you need to know.

The Camp Lejeune Justice Act is part of the PACT Act, which allows veterans and their survivors to pursue compensation if they developed serious illnesses from contaminated water at Camp Lejeune.

Unsolicited offers to maximize VA benefits is likely a scam, or at least an unfair business practice.

Veterans Affairs will not contact you out of the blue asking for personal information.

Criminals will also set up fake service-related charities to make a profit.

Here’s what you should do:

Use VA-accredited representatives to help you

The VA maintains a searchable database of attorneys, claims agents, and veterans service organizations

If you are in doubt, contact the VA directly.