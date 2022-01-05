Fraud Watch: Evolving Scams in the New Year

(WHTM) — AARP says there were a lot of scams involving COVID and gift card payments last year.

COVID-19 scams evolved over the course of the pandemic, like bogus post-vaccine surveys that tried to get you to click a link for a reward. All you had to do was provide payment and pay a small fee then the scammer had your card number.

After FEMA announced funds to help with COVID-related funeral expenses, scammers started impersonating FEMA and offering to help people register for the program for a small fee. Government agencies do not charge to register for programs.

There was also a massive wave of unemployment compensation scams with criminals stealing identities to collect unemployment. And the gift card payment scam. Criminals used many different storylines for this one.

Scammers would call with an urgent message from the IRS, Social Security, or maybe a utility company saying you owed money. All you had to do to pay is go buy a gift card from a certain store and call them back with the PIN number for the card then the criminal drained the gift card before the victim realized it was a scam.

AARP warns anytime anyone seeks payment for anything with a gift card it is a scam and you should not do it.