Funeral services adapting as pandemic continues

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Planning a funeral service can be a challenging time for families, especially during a pandemic.

“No matter what the world situation, families still have and are enduring the loss of a loved one,” says Peter Stegman. “We have found to be the most difficult for families has been the lack of opportunity for closure, having to wait has put an undue emotional burden onto them.”

Some families are opting for intimate burials, but as restrictions east up, services with family and friends are returning.

“We have a number of services that were scheduled specifically for this month but that the deaths actually occurred back in March and April,” Stegman said.

Technology has become a major contributor to help those who are mourning stay connected. Services can be recorded or live-streamed and friends and family can even share memories with each other online.

“In some ways, I think we’re able to take those long term traditions and just adapt them to the current situation,” Stegman said.

Right now, the maximum capacity inside a funeral home is recommended at 125 people. Stegman says services haven’t returned to that size yet and those families understand restrictions are still in place.

“We’re able to adapt the facility to help ensure proper distancing, spacing, and everyone’s good health,” said Stegman.

