Funeral services to be held today for Dauphin County man who spent final days helping others

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Funeral services will be held today for a Dauphin County man who spent his final days helping others while battling brain cancer.
Eric Erdman created “Give a Child a Voice” a foundation to help kids who were abused or bullied.
Erdman passed away last week at the age of 20.
Visitation and a funeral service will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19 at David’s Community Bible Church in Millersburg followed by burial and a memorial flyover from 4 to 4:30 at Oakhill Cemetery.
The Erdman family invites everyone to these services, particularly those whose lives were inspired or impacted by Eric.
