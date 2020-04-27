Geisinger asking Covid-19 survivors to help donate plasma

DANVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Geisinger is asking those who have recovered from Covid-19 to donate blood plasma, stating that their unique antibodies may help others fight off the virus.

Convalescent plasma from a person who has recovered contains antibodies that may provide a powerful boost to someone else fighting the viral infection.

Geisinger is joining Miller-Keystone Blood Center in reaching out to those who have fully recovered from coronavirus to help current patients who have contracted the illness.

Antibody tests can also be used to identify those eligible to donate plasma for therapy for patients currently battling COVID-19.

Many of the antibody tests commercially available are not accurate enough for clinical use, but Geisinger is pursuing more reliable technology with hopes of developing in-house antibody testing capabilities.

“When a person becomes ill with COVID-19, it can take time to develop the antibodies needed to combat the disease. While some patients can become seriously ill and require the assistance of a ventilator, a large majority of those diagnosed do not become seriously ill,” says Dr. Gustaaf De Ridder, Geisinger system director of transfusion. “These patients recover and have antibodies in their plasma. By collecting this plasma and giving it to ill patients, we hope we can provide a boost to the patient’s antibodies and help stimulate recovery. This is particularly important in patients who have a suppressed immune system.”

Although research regarding the effectiveness of convalescent plasma to treat coronavirus is inconclusive, Geisinger believes there is merit in the data and that it is encouraging.

Who is eligible?

You are eligible to donate plasma if you were diagnosed with Covid-19 and have been symptom-free for 28 days.

You are eligible if you were diagnosed with Covid-19 have been symptom-free for 14 days and had a negative follow-up test for coronavirus.

Call your doctor or message them through myGeisinger and complete the attestation form that will make sure you are eligible to donate.

If you are not already enrolled in the Geisinger patient portal, you can do so at www.geisinger.org/mygeisinger.