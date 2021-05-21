Get ready for the Camp Hill Summer Soiree

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — If you’re looking for something to do, how about a free day of fun? The downtown Camp Hill association is hosting a summer soiree on June 5.

Beginning at noon, part of Market Street will be blocked off from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. for the event that features art, dining specials, entertainment and other activities. One activity includes a solar telescope event at Willow Park.

The Camp Hill Fire Department will be serving hot dogs, hamburgers, and root beer floats. Plus, stick around for the outdoor concert!

“Some of the things we are doing that afternoon we are doing a kids art show,” Sue Pera, president of DCHA and owner of Cornerstone Coffeehouse said. “The kids are going to work with an art teacher. They are also going to do some outdoor art.”

The association will also unveil its first outdoor mural at 2331 Market Street. Check out the schedule below.

Schedule: