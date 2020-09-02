Gettysburg College requires all students to quarantine in their rooms after coronavirus spike

GETTYSBURG, Pa (WHTM) — Gettysburg college is requiring all students to quarantine in their room for the rest of the week following a spike in COVID-19 cases at the school.

All students are now required to remain in their rooms and are only allowed to leave to pick up food from Servo, the Atrium, or the Bullet Hole to take back to their rooms; to use the restroom; or to go to a scheduled COVID-19 testing appointment.

The school says 24 students and 3 employees have tested positive since Sunday, August 30th. A total of 347 students have been tested so far.

According to a post on the college’s website, the students who have tested positive are in isolation and contact tracing process has been completed. Employees are also required to notify the college if they test positive for COVID-19.

The case count raises the college’s alert level to “high.” That means several operational changes, including:

• Open with mitigation strategies as listed in “Moderate Alert” in place

Additional possible actions:

• Increased frequency and breadth of surveillance testing

• Increased physical distancing and/or tightened social rules

• Increased travel restrictions

• Increased restrictions on extra-curricular activities

• Increased restrictions on campus events

• Increased online instruction

• Increased telework for faculty and staff

• Students educated and prepared for potential departure on short notice

• Order to shelter in place

• Greater de-densification (e.g. fewer students on campus, perhaps organized in phases and/or by class year/category)

• Students living off campus restricted from campus

• More stringent visitor restrictions

• Building access restrictions (e.g. athletic facilities, dining facilities, particular buildings)

• Temporary closure of one or more floors, wings, or whole residence halls, or other common-use buildings