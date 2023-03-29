(WHTM) — Wednesday’s hometown hero is putting a lot of food on Midstate tables.

Employees with the Giant Comapny stopped by the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank to donate 500 hams. To help pack emergency boxes of dry goods, available for families who find themselves in immediate need.

The food bank states Giant is a year-long partner, but this donation is a special one as the Easter season approaches.

And beginning on Friday, March 31, abc27 will team up with local businesses to help point the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank with our Feed a Local Family campaign.