Transform Local Lives – Goodwill Keystone Area Donation Drive

Goodwill provides free career counseling, skills training, and résumé prep services that help unlock opportunities for job seekers. Every day, more than 350 people find a job with Goodwill's help.

Your donations help support our free job placement services and preserve the planet

During the week of October 16th, visit The Exterior Company in Lancaster to donate your gently worn clothes and items to Goodwill Keystone Area. For your convenience, a drop off bin will be available from Monday, October 16 through Sunday October 22, 2023.

