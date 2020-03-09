Gov. Wolf orders state flags flown at half-staff to honor fallen firefighter

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf has ordered that state flags fly at half-staff in Cumberland County to honor the firefighter who was killed attempting to rescue a pedestrian from a fire Monday morning.

Firefighter Jerome Guise, 34, and resident Jessica Diehl, 36, were both killed in the Boiling Springs house fire that erupted 1:30 a.m. Monday.

Wolf says the flag should remain lowered until sunset.

The state and U.S. flag will be flown at half-staff on the day of the firefighter’s funeral, which has yet to be announced.