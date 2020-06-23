Live Now
ABC27 News at 7

Gov. Wolf thanks Pennsylvania’s food banks

Community

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Gov. Tom Wolf is thanking food banks, farmers, volunteers, and everyone across the commonwealth who are helping to feed Pennsylvanians amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor visited the York County Food Bank’s East York Emergency Food Hub on Tuesday, which provides groceries to almost 2,000 families each Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

2.4 million meals and 4,000 hours have been donated by the food bank and volunteers at drive-thru, walk-thru, and pop-up locations since the pandemic began.

“Pennsylvania’s network of food banks is helping to provide fresh and nutritious meals for Pennsylvania families as the state safely reopens,” Wolf said in a release. “I want to thank all of the volunteers, farmers, food producers, non-profits, and businesses that are donating and supporting food banks across the state.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss