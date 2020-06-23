Gov. Wolf thanks Pennsylvania’s food banks

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Gov. Tom Wolf is thanking food banks, farmers, volunteers, and everyone across the commonwealth who are helping to feed Pennsylvanians amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor visited the York County Food Bank’s East York Emergency Food Hub on Tuesday, which provides groceries to almost 2,000 families each Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

2.4 million meals and 4,000 hours have been donated by the food bank and volunteers at drive-thru, walk-thru, and pop-up locations since the pandemic began.

“Pennsylvania’s network of food banks is helping to provide fresh and nutritious meals for Pennsylvania families as the state safely reopens,” Wolf said in a release. “I want to thank all of the volunteers, farmers, food producers, non-profits, and businesses that are donating and supporting food banks across the state.”