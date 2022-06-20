HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg chapter of Heeding God’s Call to End Gun Violence have installed its gun violence awareness memorial in the yard of St. Francis Catholic Church to honor those who have lost their lives.

The memorial features 64 shirts with the names, ages, and dates of death of people who lost their lives to gun violence in Harrisburg and surrounding communities from 2019 through the present.

The Harrisburg Chapter of Heeding God’s Call to End Gun Violence was formed in 2009. Since then, 199 people have lost their lives to gun violence in the Harrisburg area.

The latest incident happened just over the weekend when a teenage boy was shot and killed in the city. Police do not believe he was the target. Eric Jackson, the chair of Heeding God’s call to end gun violence, wants the memorial to spark conversation and change.

“It’s emotional, it’s impactful and so by walking by you notice and you take a second look you see the age, you see the name, even if you knew the student or person individually, you know the last name,” Jackson said.

The memorial will remain up until the afternoon of Friday, June 24.