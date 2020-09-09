HACC extends remote learning through spring semester

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Area Community College has announced it will be extending online instruction and student services through spring 2021. The college will have its physical locations closed until May 14, 2021, while remote learning continues.

HACC says the decision was a result of additional review guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state Health Department, recommendations from the College’s COVID-19 Task Force, and feedback from our students and employees.

The exception will be hands-on/experiential components of approved programs.

“The safety and well-being of our students and employees continues to be our top priority,” John Sygielski, HACC president and CEO, said in a release. “I know it has not been easy for our students and employees to juggle family, school and work responsibilities while maintaining their and their family’s well-being. However, I continue to be impressed and inspired by our students and employees who have worked so hard to make the successful transition of HACC’s instruction and services to online.”