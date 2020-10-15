Halloween in the Midstate: plans/cancellations

A child is seen having fun at a Halloween trick-or-treat. (iStock / Getty Images)

As coronavirus continues its tirade, currently 7-months in, it now threatens the hallowed Halloween season. Below is a list of communities that have opted to either continue, change, or cancel festivities in the Midstate.

*Editor’s Note: Where municipalities are holding Trick-or-Treat, it is entirely optional and will be up to individual households to participate*

ADAMS COUNTY:

Arendtsville Borough will be holding Trick-or-Treat on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Bendersville Borough will be holding Trick-or-Treat on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Biglerville will be holding Trick-or-Treat on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. and asks those who would like to participate to turn on their porch light.

Carroll Valley Borough will be a holding trunk-or-treat at the Carroll Valley Borough Office on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. Those who are interested in participating are asked to register here.

Franklin Township will be holding Trick-or-Treat Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m. and asks those who would like to participate to turn on their porch light.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY:

Camp Hill will be holding Trick-or-Treat Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m.

East Pennsboro Township notes that Trick-or-Treat is not a sponsored event, but has set the time for Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m. Everyone involved is reminded to please practice healthy Covid-19 related safety measures.

Hampden Township will be holding Trick-or-Treat Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m.

Lemoyne Borough will be holding Trick-or-Treat Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m.

Lower Allen Township will be holding Trick-or-Treat Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m.

New Cumberland Borough will be holding Trick-or-Treat Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m.

Shiremanstown notes that Trick-or-Treat is not a sponsored event, but has set the time for Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m. Those who would like to participate are asked to turn on their porch light.

Silver Spring Township will be holding Trick-or-Treat Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m. and asks those who would like to participate to turn on their porch light.

Upper Allen Township will be holding Trick-or-Treat Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m. and asks those who would like to participate to turn on their porch light.

Wormleysburg will be holding Trick-or-Treat Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m.

DAUPHIN COUNTY:

East Hanover Township will be holding Trick-or-Treat Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m.

Elizabethville will be holding Trick-or-Treat on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Derry Township will be holding Trick-or-Treat on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Highspire Borough will be holding Trick-or-Treat on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-9 p.m. and asks those who would like to participate to turn on their porch light.

Hummelstown Borough says it will not set a date for Trick-or-Treat. If neighborhoods hold a Trick-or-Treat event, the borough says it will not interfere.

Lower Paxton Township notes that Trick-or-Treat is not a sponsored event, but has set the time for Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m

Lykens will be holding Trick-or-Treat Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m.

Middle Paxton Township will be holding Trick-or-Treat on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Middletown Borough will be holding Trick-or-Treat Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m.

Millersburg will be holding Trick-or-Treat Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m.

Paxtang Borough will be holding Trick-or-Treat on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Royalton Borough will be holding Trick-or-Treat Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m.

South Hanover Township will be holding Trick-or-Treat Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m.

Steelton Borough will be holding Trick-or-Treat on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Susquehanna Township will be holding Trick-or-Treat on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Swatara Township will be holding Trick-or-Treat on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

West Hanover Township will be holding Trick-or-Treat on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

FRANKLIN COUNTY:

Chambersburg will be holding Trick-or-Treat on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Greene Township will be holding Trick-or-Treat on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Greencastle Borough will be holding Trick-or-Treat Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m.

Mercersburg will be holding Trick-or-Treat on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-9 p.m. and asks those who would like to participate to turn on their porch light.

Mont Alto Borough will be holding Trick-or-Treat Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m.

Southampton Township will be holding Trick-or-Treat on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Waynesboro will be holding Trick-or-Treat on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

LANCASTER COUNTY: Trick-or-Treat is held on the same day for almost every municipality for safety and consistency.

Adamstown will be holding Trick-or-Treat on Friday, Oct. 30 from 6-8 p.m.

Bart Township will be holding Trick-or-Treat on Friday, Oct. 30 from 6-8 p.m.

Columbia notes that Trick-or-Treat is not a sponsored event, but has set the time for Friday, Oct. 30 from 6-8 p.m.

Christiana Borough will be holding a trunk-or-treat in the area of Borough Hall from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29.

Conoy Township will be holding Trick-or-Treat on Friday, Oct. 30 from 6-8 p.m.

East Cocalico Township will be holding Trick-or-Treat on Friday, Oct. 30 from 6-8 p.m.

East Hempfield Township will be holding Trick-or-Treat on Friday, Oct. 30 from 6-8 p.m.

East Lampeter Township will be holding Trick-or-Treat on Friday, Oct. 30 from 6-8 p.m.

East Petersburg will be holding Trick-or-Treat on Friday, Oct. 30 from 6-8 p.m.

Elizabethtown will be holding Trick-or-Treat on Friday, Oct. 30 from 6-8 p.m.

Ephrata Borough will be holding Trick-or-Treat on Friday, Oct. 30 from 6-8 p.m.

Lancaster City says Trick-or-Treat will be continuing as usual on Friday Oct. 30 from 6-8 p.m.

Lancaster Township will be holding Trick-or-Treat on Friday, Oct. 30 from 6-8 p.m.

Lititz Borough will be holding Trick-or-Treat on Friday, Oct. 30 from 6-8 p.m.

Manheim Borough will be holding Trick-or-Treat on Friday, Oct. 30 from 6-8 p.m.

Manheim Township will be holding Trick-or-Treat on Friday, Oct. 30 from 6-8 p.m.

Manor Township will be holding Trick-or-Treat on Friday, Oct. 30 from 6-8 p.m.

Mount Joy Borough will be holding Trick-or-Treat on Friday, Oct. 30 from 6-8 p.m.

Penn Township will be holding Trick-or-Treat on Friday, Oct. 30 from 6-8 p.m.

Pequea Township will be holding Trick-or-Treat on Friday, Oct. 30 from 6-8 p.m.

Rapho Township will be holding Trick-or-Treat on Friday, Oct. 30 from 6-8 p.m.

Strasburg Borough will be holding Trick-or-Treat on Friday, Oct. 30 from 6-8 p.m. Furthermore, the Strasburg Lion’s Club will be canceling its annual Halloween parade due to coronavirus restrictions in addition to PennDOT not currently issuing parade permits.

Warwick Township will be holding Trick-or-Treat on Friday, Oct. 30 from 6-8 p.m.

Upper Leacock will be holding Trick-or-Treat on Friday, Oct. 30 from 6-8 p.m.

West Cocalico will be holding Trick-or-Treat on Friday, Oct. 30 from 6-8 p.m.

West Earl will be holding Trick-or-Treat on Friday, Oct. 30 from 6-8 p.m.

LEBANON COUNTY: The Lebanon County Police Chiefs have announced the date for 2020 Trick-or-Treat as Thursday, Oct. 29, 6-8 p.m.

Annville Township is discouraging Trick-or-Treat for fear of community spread.

Cleona will be continuing with Trick-or-Treat.

Lebanon City will be holding Trick-or-Treat on Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6-9 p.m.

Myerstown will be continuing with Trick-or-Treat.

North Lebanon Township will be continuing with Trick-or-Treat.

North Londonderry Township will be continuing with Trick-or-Treat.

South Lebanon Township will be continuing with Trick-or-Treat.

South Londonderry Township will be continuing with Trick-or-Treat.

MIFFLIN COUNTY:

Armagh Township will be holding Trick-or-Treat on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

PERRY COUNTY:

Landisburg will be holding Trick-or-Treat on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Marysville Borough will be holding Trick-or-Treat Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m.

Newport Borough will be holding Trick-or-Treat on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

YORK COUNTY:

East Manchester Township will be holding Trick-or-Treat on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Dover Township will be holding Trick-or-Treat on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Fairview Township will be holding Trick-or-Treat Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m.

North York Borough will be holding Trick-or-Treat on Friday, Oct. 30 from 6-8 p.m.

Manchester Borough will be holding Trick-or-Treat on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Mount Wolf Borough will be holding Trick-or-Treat on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Spring Garden Township will be holding Trick-or-Treat on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Springettsbury Township will be holding Trick-or-Treat on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

West Manchester Township will be holding Trick-or-Treat on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

West York will be holding Trick-or-Treat on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Windsor Township will be holding Trick-or-Treat on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Wrightsville will be holding Trick-or-Treat on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

York Township will be holding Trick-or-Treat on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

York City will be holding Trick-or-Treat on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

The York Halloween Parade will be canceled for 2020 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, organizers say. The parade is typically held with the York Revolution, but will now be shelved until next year.

The city says it is discouraging any “trunk or treat” events that may typically be held in churches, gymnasiums, or parking lots throughout the city.

It also recommends that residents abide by CDC guidelines if going out for trick-or-treat, which the city reminds has not been an officially organized event.

*This list will be continually updated*