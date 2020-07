HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — During these stressful times, a Hanover woman got creative with a solution to help people let out anger and frustration.

She created a rage room where you can break objects like chairs or dishes, without the worry of having to clean up.

It’s been a hit since it opened last month. The Break Down Rage Room is open Wednesday through Sunday, from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. by appointment.