LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A sculpture of abolitionist and civil rights activist Harriet Tubman has made its way to Lancaster.

It has been on a national tour since January 2020 The statue, entitled Harriet Tubman’s Journey To Freedom shows Tubman holding the hand of an enslaved girl, leading her to her freedom on the underground railroad.

As of now, the sculpture is outside King Elementary Schools at the coroner of South Duke and North Streets, thanks to the African American Culture Alliance of Lancaster.

“We are still on that journey to freedom, Juneteenth became a holiday last year, but we are still fighting for equal rights, voting rights fair housing,” President of the Cultural Center Derek Smith said.

The sculpture will be on display through March 30.