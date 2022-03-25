HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Catholic Diocese Bishop Ronald Gainer held a mass in honor of Ukraine.

Bishop Gainer and Pope Francis are calling for an immediate end to the violence.

“To be more peaceful or peacemakers in our own lives, but also asking for God’s intercession through the immaculate Mary that we might restore peach who are at war,” Bishop Gainer said.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Friday was also the day when Catholics observe the blessed virgin receiving the message from an angel through the Holy Spirit.