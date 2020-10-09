Harrisburg business owners looking for relief eye grant funding

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Business owners at the capitol are applying to the state for grant money from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program.
Mayor Eric Papenfuse spoke with some of them today about their plans. The state gives money to projects that bring in more jobs or improve historic buildings. The grant winners will be announced this month.
