Harrisburg church asking community to help them help others

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Midstate church is dedicated to its mission of helping others. But right now, it’s the one asking for help.

St. Francis of Assisi Church in Harrisburg serves food every weekday to those in need. Father Orlando Reyes says a lot of people depend on them.

“All of these people looking for some help. And where are they going to go? They’re going to come to the church,” Reyes said.

They have volunteers who cook and package tons of hot meals.

“It’s fresh meals. I mean the food, the quality of the food. It’s with love, with respect and dignity,” Reyes said.

One of the volunteers is Kirk Hallett. For him, it isn’t just about giving out food.

“It’s more than that,” Hallett said. “They also deserve a hello, how you doing? We care about you.”

They also go the extra miles with their meals.

“I will take them around to various homeless camps in the city or places where I know people are that need food and won’t get here,” Hallett said.

They used to have a delivery van, but it recently broke down. One of the ovens did too.

“The need here is not just a vehicle. Here the need is multiple needs,” Reyes said.

They’ve raised some money for replacements, but say the need is constant.

“We depend on the generosity of our people,” Reyes said.

Many people depend on their help. They’re determined to find a way to be there.

“They’re still there and they’ll be there and they were there before and they’ll be there after,” Hallett said. “It sounds corny but it’s so true, it feeds me more than I feed them.”

They have faith the community will be there to support them as they do that.

“You can be an instrument to be able to help someone else. Especially these beautiful holidays,” Reyes said.

If you want to contribute Father Reyes says the best way to do that is by going to the church in person at 1439 Market St, Harrisburg, or by giving them a call at (717) 232-1003.