(WHTM) — Wednesday’s hometown heroes are bringing back a breast cancer fundraiser.

The Bras Across The Bridge event will return to Harrisburg after 3-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Organizers are asking for more than 1,000 donated bras from breast cancer survivors.

They will be strung across the Walnut Street Bridge on Aug. 17. Then, the parade will walk down to the Harrisburg Beach Club for an afterparty. Bras Across the Bridge raises money in support of promoting breast health in young women.

The donated bras will be cleaned and distributed through Bethesda.

Proceeds from the event will support breast health programs for young women. You can find out more information and how to participate by clicking here.