HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – In support of fallen heroes of 9/11, firefighters and others climbed stairs at the capitol Wednesday morning.

It was the first year for “Continuing Their Climb On the Capitol,” where people climbed the capitol stairs 22 times to represent the 1,980 stairs first responders climbed at the world trade center.

Denny Devoe was also honored at the event, a Harrisburg firefighter who lost his life in the line of duty in 2017.