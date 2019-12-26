Harrisburg laundromat serves meals for Christmas

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Spreading joy on Christmas day with a long line, a warm meal, and good company.

“I really feel the love over here. It’s really nice for Christmas and everybody getting together,” John Duffy said. “I don’t know any of these people and they’re just like showing love and giving us food and it’s really nice.”

Fox’s Wash and Go gave the Harrisburg community, especially the homeless population, a place to be for the holiday.

“We took over this laundromat a couple months ago, so we wanted to be able to give back to the community, especially one that is so distressed,” said owner Angel Fox.

Angel Fox owns the laundromat, but it was actually her 13-year-old son Dawan’s idea to make a difference.

“I see a lot of homeless in the streets and I said since I’m blessed, I wanted to help the homeless,” Dawan Fox said.

It’s not the first time he and his mom have given back.

“Thanksgiving we went around giving homeless people food, hot chocolate,” Dawan Fox said.

As the Fox’s helped fill stomachs with food, they also wanted to fill a bigger void.

“Whatever you may be lacking, I have a caseworker here,” Angel Fox said. “She can do intake and we can try to find you guys services that you may not have.”

Free laundry was also provided to those in need.

“A day like this here, giving back, it’s nice to see this,” Timothy Patterson said.

“This wouldn’t be possible without all the donations from the community with the food and the new blankets and deodorant,” Angel Fox said.