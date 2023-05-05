HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – After nearly three decades, Captain Milo Hooper is set to retire at the end of this month. Captain Hooper began his policing career in Harrisburg and climbed the ranks. While policing has changed since his start in 1996, he says one thing has stayed the same, his connection to the community.

A Harrisburg native, Captain Hooper spent three years in accounting after college. It wasn’t until 1996 that an ad in the newspaper led him down a different path.

“One day I was looking in the paper and I saw they were hiring for patrol officers,” said Captain Milo Hooper.

New to the department, Hooper was assigned to specialty units, spending most of his time in neighborhoods.

“It was at that point where I was like, this is where I want to be, I want to stay here, I think I can make a difference here,” said Hooper.

In 2021, Hooper was assigned the rank of Captain, the same year the department launched its Community Services Division.

“The whole mindset was to unite the community,” said Hooper.

For Hooper, titles weren’t his greatest achievement. Instead, making connections and gaining trust is what he’s most proud of.

“I was always proud that people could see policing was not robotic, policing is a human being who puts on a uniform,” said Hooper.

With his final days wearing the uniform approaching, the thought of leaving is bittersweet.

“Being here 27 years, I’ve watched people get hired, I’ve been involved in their training, they get promoted and promoted and so just to watch some of these officers really come up through the ranks, I’m going to miss that ability to see them from the start,” said Hooper.