HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s been almost a year now since what could have been a dangerous stampede on July Fourth in Harrisburg.

Police said a small fight caused people to think there was a shooting, which caused chaos. Families and friends lost track of each other during the commotion.

Police say they’ll do their part to prevent a repeat and here’s what they advise before you go to any large event.

“If you do get separated from your children, whether it’s an emergency — in reference to the riverfront or anything else, you separate from your children or other parties that you’re with, have a plan as to how to get reunited with them again,” said Harrisburg Police Lieutenant Kyle Gautsch.

Gautsch says to be cautious, but don’t panic, because last year’s panic was worse than the incident itself.